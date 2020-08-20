$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $10.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 176,724 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $50.00. 79,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,491. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.