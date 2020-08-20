39,496 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,100. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

