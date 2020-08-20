$44.78 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $44.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $39.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $181.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $185.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.27 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $236.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.46. 452,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $44.87.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $289,927.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $30,233.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $714,651.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,566 shares of company stock worth $19,427,813 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.