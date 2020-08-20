762 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,953 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

