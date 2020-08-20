9,730 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after purchasing an additional 279,710 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,692 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,742. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

