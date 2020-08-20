AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $90,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,845. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

