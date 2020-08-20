ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells $233,992.50 in Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.01. 214,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,979. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.83.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after acquiring an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

