Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

ACN stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.