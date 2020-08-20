Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

ATVI stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

