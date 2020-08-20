Adam J. Pliska Sells 70,936 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $172,374.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 233,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,678.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AESE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 34,955,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,070. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

