Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.48. 2,479,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $479.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

