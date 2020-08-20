Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 846,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,570. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

