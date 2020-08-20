Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 464,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.94. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.