Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

