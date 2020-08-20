America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Down 66.6% in July

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the July 15th total of 236,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATAX. ValuEngine cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

ATAX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 2,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.53. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,388.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

