Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.73. 1,172,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

