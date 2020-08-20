Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $98,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

