Analysts Anticipate Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Brokerages expect Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Ellington Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 27.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 143,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.01. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit