Analysts Anticipate Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Ellington Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 27.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 143,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.01. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

