Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $231.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.11 million and the lowest is $221.30 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $238.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $932.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $973.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $969.79 million, with estimates ranging from $924.30 million to $991.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

DEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,046. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

