Analysts Set ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT at $207.00

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ICUI stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.55. 94,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.52. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $824,794.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,882 shares in the company, valued at $68,876,125.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,353. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

