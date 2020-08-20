Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ANFGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

