AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,903,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

