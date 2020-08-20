Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,566 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

LYFT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,789. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.57. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

