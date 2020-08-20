Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,705 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,915. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.