Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.00. 29,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,231. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

