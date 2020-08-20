Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

