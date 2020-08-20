Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 336.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 476,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 55.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 173,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,556. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.