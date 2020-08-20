Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.