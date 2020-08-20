Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 229,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of InMode by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,838 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in InMode by 57.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $3,553,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

InMode stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

