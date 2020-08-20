Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

