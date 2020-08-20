Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $35,879,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $1,055,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.36. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $510.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 193.84, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.