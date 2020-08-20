Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $49,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 801.0% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 490,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,060. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

