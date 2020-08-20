Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,447 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 191,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 153,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,577. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.