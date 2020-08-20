Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 4,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

