Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,113,000.

SPEM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 102,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,956. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96.

