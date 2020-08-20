Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,306. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

