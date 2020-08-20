Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.80. The company had a trading volume of 380,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,284. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,661 shares of company stock valued at $113,838,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

