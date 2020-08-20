Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,544. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

