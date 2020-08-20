Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.49. 114,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,838. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

