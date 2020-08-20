Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 2,294,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,135,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

