Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 2,391,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,876. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

