Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $193.74. 846,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,408. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

