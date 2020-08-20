Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

Shares of BDX traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.93. The stock had a trading volume of 768,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average of $249.78. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.