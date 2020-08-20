BEST (NYSE:BEST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BEST (NYSE:BEST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. BEST has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BEST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

