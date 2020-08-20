Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Insider Acquires $17,731.75 in Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) insider John E. Sagartz acquired 3,733 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,731.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,602. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BASI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 29,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.