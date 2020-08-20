Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,656. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

