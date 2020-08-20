Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

