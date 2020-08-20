Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,330.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 113,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 134,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.35. 100,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,328. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

