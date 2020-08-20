Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

