Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,129,723. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

